COLUMBUS - Mary Ann Banetzke, age 86, passed away on Monday, Dec. 21, 2020. She was born April 30, 1934, in Wauwatosa, Wis., to Leonard and Anna Petrich) Banetzke.
Mary Ann moved to the Fall River area in 1939, when the family purchased a dairy farm in the Township of Fountain Prairie, Wis., once owned by her grandfather. She attended the one-room Brace Schoolhouse on County Road DG, in Fall River, attending the first eight years of school. Mary Ann was a graduate of Fall River High School, class of 1952.
Mary Ann's first job after high school was working as a medical assistant for a local family physician, Dr. C. F. Cheli, working for him for over 40 years. She was the face that greeted you at the door for your appointment or the voice that greeted you over the phone. She was a member of the Medical Assistance Association of WI, serving on the Board of Medical Assistance Association of WI. In the 1990s Mary Ann, with Jane Robbins, opened and operated Mary Jane's Ladies Wear in downtown Columbus, Wis. As owners of the building, they restored the storefront to proudly display the buildings history. Today is it easily recognized by the Nitschke Market name on the marquee window. After selling the store, Mary Ann worked part time at St. Vincent DePaul in Columbus, Wis. As a people person she best enjoyed working the counter and talking with customers; she retired in 2016.
Mary Ann worked to keep the historic feel to the downtown of Columbus. She helped and was part of the committee to buy, bring back, and restore the George Hasey Popcorn Wagon. She also was active in the Prairie Ridge (Columbus) Hospital Auxiliary, becoming an honorary member.
Her hobbies were bowling in her younger years, gardening (she loved her flower beds and watching them bloom), genealogy (being proud of her German heritage), collecting cookbooks, collecting antique glassware, listening to WEBV morning radio, and traveling. She loved to recall her special trips to Hawaii and Australia, where she made life-long friends.
As a good Wisconsinite she was a strong fan of the Green Bay Packers, Badgers and Brewers sports team.
Survivors include her sister-in-law, Shirley M. Banetzke, Columbus; nephew, Randy Banetzke, Fall River; nieces, Laurie (James) Niehoff and Michele (Steve) Steiner, Fall River; great-niece, Tiffany (Ian) Werner, Columbus; great-nephews, Brandon Niehoff (Amy Doering), Baraboo, Mitchel Steiner (Samantha Johnson), Waterloo, Skyler Steiner, Whitewater, and Zachary Steiner, Fall River; great-great-niece, Noelle Niehoff, Columbus; and cousins.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Leonard and Anna Banetzke; and brother, De Wayne Banetzke.
With the current pandemic we will not be having a visitation. So, we ask those that knew Mary Ann as a friend or acquaintance to think of a happy time spent with her as the memorial to her life. A private family service will be held. Interment will be in Hillside Cemetery, Columbus. A very special thanks to LifeStar EMTs, Prairie Ridge Health emergency doctors and nursing staff, ICU nursing staff and especially Dr. Rolf Poser at Poser Clinic for his care of Mary Ann over the past years. Memorials may be directed to the Columbus Historical Society. Please share your online condolences at jensenfuneraland cremation.com.
