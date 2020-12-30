Banetzke, Mary Ann

Mary Ann moved to the Fall River area in 1939, when the family purchased a dairy farm in the Township of Fountain Prairie, Wis., once owned by her grandfather. She attended the one-room Brace Schoolhouse on County Road DG, in Fall River, attending the first eight years of school. Mary Ann was a graduate of Fall River High School, class of 1952.

Mary Ann's first job after high school was working as a medical assistant for a local family physician, Dr. C. F. Cheli, working for him for over 40 years. She was the face that greeted you at the door for your appointment or the voice that greeted you over the phone. She was a member of the Medical Assistance Association of WI, serving on the Board of Medical Assistance Association of WI. In the 1990s Mary Ann, with Jane Robbins, opened and operated Mary Jane's Ladies Wear in downtown Columbus, Wis. As owners of the building, they restored the storefront to proudly display the buildings history. Today is it easily recognized by the Nitschke Market name on the marquee window. After selling the store, Mary Ann worked part time at St. Vincent DePaul in Columbus, Wis. As a people person she best enjoyed working the counter and talking with customers; she retired in 2016.