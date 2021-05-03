Baney, Charles

WAUPUN—Charles Robert Baney, age 69 of Waupun, passed away on Saturday, May 1, 2021, at Beaver Dam Medical Center surrounded by family.
Charlie aka Chaz, was born on July 17, 1951, in Boise, Idaho, a son of Clarence and Dorothea (McIver) Baney. On May 24, 2009, he was united in marriage to Sherrie McMinn in Baraboo, WI. Charlie was a lover of all sports, especially the Badgers football and basketball. He was an avid outdoorsman who enjoyed fishing, hunting, boating and golfing. Charlie was a singer/songwriter and played guitar. He loved spending time with his family and his puppies. Charlie had a deep love for the Lord and was a member of the River Church of Waupun.
Charlie is survived by his loving wife, Sherrie Baney of Waupun; a daughter, Lori Lynn Brickl of Waupun; 6 siblings, Frances DiSalvo of CO, Deborah (David) Dodge of WA, Rebecca (David) Chapman of OH, Kenneth (Janis) Baney of CO, Dean Baney of Beaver Dam, WI and Eldon Baney of CO; 5 siblings-in-law, Connie Baney, Dawn (Robert) Hasse, Shane (Elizabeth) Anderson, Christopher Anderson and Savannah (Josh) Pesek; parents-in-law, Diana Anderson of Baraboo, WI and Jimmy McMinn of TN; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents and 2 brothers, Donald and Dale Baney.
Visitation for Charlie will be held on Wednesday, May 5, 2021, from 5:30 P.M. to 6:30 P.M. at the River Church, 200 Fox Lake Road, Waupun.
A celebration of Charlie’s life will be held at 6:30 P.M. on Wednesday, May 5, 2021, at church with Pastor Wayne and Lisa Morrison officiating.
A memorial fund has been established in Charlie’s name.
Kohls Community Funeral Home is assisting the family.
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)