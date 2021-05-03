Baney, Charles

WAUPUN—Charles Robert Baney, age 69 of Waupun, passed away on Saturday, May 1, 2021, at Beaver Dam Medical Center surrounded by family.

Charlie aka Chaz, was born on July 17, 1951, in Boise, Idaho, a son of Clarence and Dorothea (McIver) Baney. On May 24, 2009, he was united in marriage to Sherrie McMinn in Baraboo, WI. Charlie was a lover of all sports, especially the Badgers football and basketball. He was an avid outdoorsman who enjoyed fishing, hunting, boating and golfing. Charlie was a singer/songwriter and played guitar. He loved spending time with his family and his puppies. Charlie had a deep love for the Lord and was a member of the River Church of Waupun.

Charlie is survived by his loving wife, Sherrie Baney of Waupun; a daughter, Lori Lynn Brickl of Waupun; 6 siblings, Frances DiSalvo of CO, Deborah (David) Dodge of WA, Rebecca (David) Chapman of OH, Kenneth (Janis) Baney of CO, Dean Baney of Beaver Dam, WI and Eldon Baney of CO; 5 siblings-in-law, Connie Baney, Dawn (Robert) Hasse, Shane (Elizabeth) Anderson, Christopher Anderson and Savannah (Josh) Pesek; parents-in-law, Diana Anderson of Baraboo, WI and Jimmy McMinn of TN; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents and 2 brothers, Donald and Dale Baney.