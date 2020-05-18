Baney, Dale

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-884-2126 to upgrade your subscription.

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

BEAVER DAM - Alton "Dale" Baney, age 59 of Beaver Dam, passed away at home on Thursday, May 14, 2020.

Dale was born in Beaver Dam on July 18, 1960, the son of Clarence and Dorothea (McIver) Baney. He proudly served his country in the United States Army for six years. Dale enjoyed hunting and fishing, and also playing bass guitar. He was an active member at Rock of Salvation Church and was involved in the worship team.

Dale is survived by his twin brother, Dean Baney of Beaver Dam, along with Charles (Sherrie) Baney of Waupun, Frances DiSalvo of Colo., Deborah (David) Dodge of Wash., Becky (David) Chapman of Ohio, Kenneth (Janis) Baney of Colo., and Eldon Baney of Colo.; sister-in-law, Connie Baney of Cambria; and further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents; oldest brother, Donald Baney; and other relatives.

In honoring Dale's wishes, private family services will be held.

Cornerstone Funeral & Cremation Services, 135 Keller Blvd., Beaver Dam is honored to be serving the family. You may send private online condolences or sign the family's guest book at www.cstonefs.com.