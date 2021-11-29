Banks, Clifford R. Jr. "Uncle Ozzie"

Cliff grew up attending Plainfield Schools and then attended Waushara Community College from 1956 to 1959. He was united in marriage to Joanne Keup from 1960 to 1983, Alice Banks from 1985 to 1992 and Shirley Stibb on July 3, 1998. Cliff taught all eight grades at one time or another at a school outside of Ripon; he worked at Adams County State Bank as a loan teller for six years. Cliff also held many sales positions throughout the years at selling flooring, furniture, cars, and RVs; eventually retiring from Carpet Land in Madison. His true passion was playing Polka music and entertaining his fans as “Uncle Ozzie” for many, many years. His journey started as a young teenager in his father’s band, Cliff Banks & the Sunset Ramblers, where he learned how to play trumpet, trombone, and rhythm guitar. He was influenced by the style of music by “Cousin Fuzzy.” While entertaining, he traveled all over the country, promoting bus trips to Branson, Memphis, Nashville, and other parts of the United States. They traveled to a total of 17 states while playing music for festivals, dances, and weddings, and during this time five albums were recorded. He also had a radio show out of Poynette in the 1980’s. He also enjoyed wintering in Arizona with his wife Shirley for many winters and spending time with his step grandchildren.