Barbara A. Blosmore, 75, Randolph

RANDOLPH—Barbara A. Blosmore, age 75 of Randolph, passed away on Sunday, March 29, 2020 at Beaver Dam Memory Care.
Barbara was born on April 9, 1944, the daughter of Frank and Frances (Wondra) Buchta. She was united in marriage to Roland Blosmore in Fond du Lac. Barbara enjoyed crafting and was an avid sports fan, especially when it came to the Packers, Brewers, and Bucks. She was a wonderful mother figure to her younger sister Brenda after their parents passed away at a young age.
Barbara is survived by her siblings, Betty (Ken) Abitz of Fond du Lac, Bev (John) McLaughlin of Bethany, Ill., Tom Buchta of Fond du Lac, and Brenda (Lee) Pickart of Beaver Dam; special nieces, Angelica Grebel and Rebecca Pickart, both of Beaver Dam; and further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Roland; sister, Roberta Kaufman; and other relatives.
Private family services will be held.
Cornerstone Funeral & Cremation Services, 135 Keller Blvd., Beaver Dam is honored to be serving the family. You may send private online condolences or sign the family’s guest book at www.cstonefs.com.
