Aug. 2, 1939—Aug. 7, 2022

BEAVER DAM—Barbara A. Frankenstein, 83, of Beaver Dam passed away on Sunday, August 7, 2022 at her home.

A visitation for Barbara will be held on Friday, August 12, 2022 from 10:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. at St. Stephen’s Ev. Lutheran Church in Beaver Dam. A funeral service will begin at 11:00 a.m. with the Rev. Seth Dorn officiating. Interment will follow at Oakwood Cemetery in Beaver Dam, WI.

Barbara was born the daughter of Ervin and Margaret (Zweck) Stofflet on August 2, 1939 in Beaver Dam, WI. She was a 1957 graduate of Beaver Dam High School. On July 13, 1957, she was united in marriage with Herbert R. Frankenstein in Beaver Dam, WI.

Barb had been employed at the Community Care Day Care Center and also Green Valley Enterprises. She was a faithful member of St. Stephen’s Ev. Lutheran Church. She was an honorary member of the Ladies Aid, where she had served as Secretary for many years. She was a member of the Farm Bureau. Barb was an avid reader and enjoyed puzzles and coloring. She really enjoyed living on the farm and farm life.

Barbara will be deeply missed by her children: Michael (Patricia) Frankenstein, Deborah Frankenstein both of Beaver Dam, Christine Leathers of Kiel and David Frankenstein (Brenna Harned) of Horicon; four grandchildren; one great-grandson and another expected in October; brothers: Ronald Stofflet of Montello and William (Janet) Stofflet of Beaver Dam; brothers-in-law: Ronald Hupf of Beaver Dam and Albert (Phyllis) Frankenstein of Mukwonago. She is further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband in 1994, son-in-law Ronald Leathers, sister Mary Hupf; sister-in-law Kathy Stofflet, in-laws: Alice and Frank Frankenstein, Carol and Alfred Frankenstein and Bob and Lorraine Frankenstein and step-brother Alvin Steffen.

In lieu of flowers, due to family allergies, please consider a donation in Barbara’s name to: St. Stephen’s Ev. Lutheran Church or to the Charity of your choice.

The family wishes to extend a heartfelt Thank You to the nurses of SSM Hospice of Fond du Lac for their wonderful care and also to Vintage Parts, for their flexibility and understanding allowing Debbie to care for her mother.

