Barbara A. Greenleaf, 65, of Beaver Dam, passed away on Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019 at her home.
A memorial gathering for Barb will be held on Wednesday, November 13, 2019 from 4:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m. at the Koepsell-Murray Funeral Home in Beaver Dam. Please dress casually or wear your favorite sports attire.
Barbara was born on February 25, 1954 the daughter of Bruce D. and Delores R. (Zelchert) Strieff, Sr. in Beaver Dam. Barb was a graduate of Beaver Dam High School. Among the various jobs Barb had, she enjoyed being a driver most. She had driven for Green Valley Enterprises, Smedema Trucking, General Asphalt and Johnson Bus Company.
Barb was an avid Packer fan and enjoyed attending games at Lambeau Field with her fiancé Fay Broetzmann. She loved flower and vegetable gardening, assembling puzzles and doing cross stitch. She also enjoyed hunting and fishing with family. Barb was very proud of achieving her first degree black belt in Tae Kwon Do. She loved animals, especially her furry kids.
Barb is survived by her daughter, Heather Greenleaf; her son, Ben Greenleaf; her grandchildren, Makayla Schmidt and Brenden Greenleaf all of Beaver Dam; her sisters and brothers, Mary (Neal) Wopp of Beaver Dam, Bruce (Linda) Strieff, Jr. of Juneau, Ken (Kelly) Strieff of Juneau, Robert (Lynne) Strieff of Sun City West, Ariz. and Donna (Howard) Helmer of Beaver Dam; her furry kids, Sadie, Pebbles, Bam Bam and Buddy. She is further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents; fiancé, Fay W. Broetzmann; and grandson, Jayden Greenleaf Sorenson.
The KOEPSELL-MURRAY FUNERAL HOME in Beaver Dam is serving the family. Online condolences may be made at www.koepsellfh.com
