Nov. 1, 1940—May 1, 2022

Barbara A. Hoile, passed away peacefully on Sunday, May 1, 2022. She was born on November 1, 1940, in Milwaukee, WI, to Leonard and Ruth Ludwigsen.

Barb went to college in Milwaukee and became a Paralegal, where she worked for a Milwaukee Law Firm. She married Carl Robbins and they later had two daughters, Chris Robbins (Doyle) and Sandy Robbins (Carter). In 1981, Barb was remarried to Bill Hoile. Barb enjoyed working for the Juneau County DA’s office along with being the Human Resource Director for over 35-years.

She was an avid golfer, loved her card clubs, and more importantly, enjoyed going to dinner with her many friends and family. Barb is remembered for her amazing smile and joyful personality.

She was proceeded in death by, her parents, Leonard and Ruth Ludwigsen, Carl Robbins, and Bill Hoile.

Barb is survived by her brother, Ken Ludwigsen, wife Vera; sister, Judy Follendorf, husband Al;

daughters: Chris Robbins (Doyle) and her husband Ty Doyle, and Sandy Robbins (Carter) and her husband John; two stepsons: Bill and Jeff Hoile and their families. She is further survived by, seven beautiful grandchildren: Cale, Sean, and Aiden Doyle, Carsen and Abby Hamann; and two step-grandchildren, Ben and Sydney Carter; nieces and nephews: Beth Mulock (Follendorf), Greg Ludwigsen, Lori Mistele (Follendorf), and Julie Hendrickson (Follendorf).

Services will be held on Saturday, May 14, 2022, at Oak Park Place, 800 Waldo Street Baraboo, Wisconsin 53913. Visitation at 10:00 a.m. with services being held at 11:00 a.m. There will be a small luncheon following the service, with a private burial at the Hartland Village Cemetery.

Another love of Barb’s was the Crane Foundation. The Family encourages anyone wishing to donate to a memorial to send donations to the Baraboo Crane Foundation.

The Redlin-Ertz Funeral Home is assisting the family.