AUSTIN - Barbara Ann Arthur, 85 of Austin, passed away on Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2019. There will be no services held at this time. She is survived by her children, Howard Berger and Richard Berger of Austin, Texas, and Laurel Adams of Independence, Mo.; her brother, Harold Pierce of Baraboo, Wis.; and her sister, Bonnie Cowing of Angleton, Texas. She is preceded by her husband and business partner, James "Buddy" Clayton. Online condolences may be made at www.CookWaldenForestOaks.com.
