Aug. 10, 1935—June 3, 2022

Our mother Barbara Ann Poster (Brown), 86, passed into glory on Friday June 3, 2022. She was born August 10, 1935 to George and Anna Brown. Mom married the love of her life Lewis H. Poster on July 10, 1954.

She is survived by their seven children: Sharon (Tom) Frisch, Tari (Eldon) Peetz, Louie (Tina) Poster, Bob (Connie) Poster, Matt (Lisa) Poster, Tammy (Kevin) Whitney and Lyle (Amy) Poster; 18 grandchildren; and 20 great-grandchildren; brothers: Henry (Susan), Gerard, Tim; and sister Mary Brown; along with numerous cherished nieces and nephews.

Barbara was preceded in death by her husband Lewis “Louie”, her son-in-law Tom Frisch and granddaughter Sierra Frisch along with her sister Rose and brother Benny.

Celebration of Life services will be held at Walnut Hill Bible Church in Baraboo, WI on Tuesday, June 28, 2022. Visitation from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. with services starting at 11 a.m. A lunch will follow the services.

Cremation Society of Wisconsin, Altoona is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be shared at www.cremationsociety-wi.com.