BEAVER DAM / ROCHESTER, N.Y. - Barbara B. Tryon, 94, of Beaver Dam, Wis., and formerly of Rochester, N.Y., died on Monday, July 15, 2019, at Hillside Manor in Beaver Dam.
Barbara was born on Oct. 5, 1924, the daughter of Otto J. and Jessie F. (Livingston) Bassemir, in Corona, N.Y. In 1946, Barbara earned her bachelor's degree in Chemistry from Wheaton College, Wheaton, Ill. She was a member of the Honor Society, and served on the executive committee of the Wheaton College chapter of Sigma Pi Sigma, a National Physics Society. She went on to earn her master's degree in Chemistry in 1948, from New York University, New York, N.Y., and worked on a Ph.D. there.
On June 26, 1948, she was married to Lansing E. Tryon in Patchogue, N.Y. After raising their six children, Barbara taught junior high math and science for many years at Rochester Christian School, Rochester, N.Y., with the most important lesson being her delight and curiosity about the world. She was known to go the extra mile for her students. After retirement, she served as an elder at her church, bringing wisdom and encouragement to many.
In 2009, Barbara and Lansing moved to Beaver Dam where they made their home at Charleston House.
Barbara is survived by her children, Steven (Corrinne) Tryon, Irondequoit, N.Y., Martha Slager, Madison, Wis., Charles (Suzanne) Tryon, Tyrone, Ga., Elizabeth (Joseph) Hupp, Northfield, Ill., Kenneth (Christina) Tryon, Rochester, N.Y., and Janet (Jefferson) Geiger, North Aurora, Ill.; 14 grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren, and other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, and by her husband, Lansing, in 2013.
She never lost her curiosity or sense of humor. She was feisty and loving, impatient and long-suffering, practical and a dreamer, always proud of her children, and always ready to help. She loved reading and discussing books, and kept challenging herself to learn more.
The family is grateful to Don Slager for being financial POA for Barbara, and capably handling her finances for the past 10 years.
A service in celebration of her life will be held at ROCHESTER CHRISTIAN REFORMED CHURCH, Rochester, N.Y., at 10 a.m. on Sept. 7, 2019, with inurnment at Oak Wood Cemetery in Penfield, N.Y. If desired, memorial donations may be made in Barbara B. Tryon's name to Rochester Christian School, at www.rochesterchristianschool.org.
The Koepsell-Murray Funeral Home in Beaver Dam is serving the family. Online condolences may be made at www.koepsellfh.com.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)