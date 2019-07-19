Barbara A. Barnish (nee Hendrix), age 78, of Horicon passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, July 14, 2019 at UW Hospital in Madison.
Barbara was born the daughter of Robert and Alice (Driggs) Hendrix on November 1, 1940 in Moline, IL. She was a 1958 graduate of Horicon High School and then went on to receive a degree in Sociology from Carrol College. She was first united in marriage to Arthur E. Irwin until his passing in 1965. She then married Merton Barnish in 1975. In her spare time, Barbara enjoyed golfing, bowling, knitting, and tending to her garden. She also volunteered with children in the Horicon School District.
Barbara is survived by her children, Penny (Dave) Irwin of West Bend, Tom Irwin of Horicon, and Christy Barnish of Oshkosh. Her brothers- John Hendrix of Ottumwa, IA, and Tom Hendrix of Miami Lakes, Florida. Further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents, first husband Arthur, and her nephew Johnny Hendrix.
Funeral services for Barbara will be held on Monday, July 22 at 3 p.m. at the Koepsell-Murray Funeral Home in Horicon with the Rev. Sandra Schieble officiating. Visitation will take place on Monday, July 22 from 1-3 p.m. at the funeral home in Horicon. Burial will take place at Oak Hill Cemetery in Horicon.
KOEPSELL-MURRAY FUNERAL HOME in Horicon is serving the family. For online condolences and other information, please visit www.KoepsellFH.com
