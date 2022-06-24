Barbara Budde

Jan. 29, 1939—June 21, 2022

BEAVER DAM—Barbara Ann Budde, age 83, of Beaver Dam, died peacefully on Tuesday, June 21, 2022, at the Beaver Dam Health Care Center.

Barbara was born on January 29, 1939, to Simon and Eleanor (Evans) Bagneski. She grew up in Beaver Dam, her caring touch became obvious at a young age and continued graciously as her mother’s caregiver until Eleanor’s passing.

On October 12, 1963, Barb was united in marriage to David Budde at St. Michael’s Catholic Church in Beaver Dam. Together David and Barb raised two boys: Todd and Greg. When she was not taking care of her family, Barb could be found in her garden lovingly tending to her plants. She was also a member of the Priest Mother’s Guild and made sure to say the Rosary at least once a day.

Barbara is survived by her husband of 58 years, David Budde; sons: Fr. Todd Budde and Greg (Mary) Budde; grandson, Alexander Budde; sister, Susan (Craig) Tesch; niece, Kimberly Tesch; brothers-in-law: Hank (Judy) Budde, Steven (Louise) Budde, Philip (Margaret) Budde, Raymond (Marge) Budde, Peter (Cindy) Budde; sisters-in-law: Kathryn (James) Utrie, Louise (Leslie) Zieske, Susan (Thomas) Frye, Amy (Jeff) Roach; and other relatives and friends.

She is preceded in death by her parents; brother, David; and other relatives.

A visitation for Barbara will take place on Monday, June 27, 2022, at St. Katharine Drexel Parish, 511 S. Spring St., Beaver Dam from 9:30 a.m. until the time of the Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 a.m. with Fr. Todd Budde officiating. Interment will take place at St. Peter’s Catholic Cemetery in Beaver Dam.

Cornerstone Funeral & Cremation Services in Beaver Dam is honored to be serving the family. You may send private online condolences or sign the family’s guest book at www.cstonefs.com.