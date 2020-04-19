Barbara Ellen (Kosarko) Ninkovich, Baraboo

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

BARABOO - Barbara Ellen (Kosarko) Ninkovich, passed away peacefully on April 17, 2020, at Meadow View Memory Care from complications of Alzheimer's Disease.

Born, to Stephen and Joan (Sypudt) Kosarko, on July 18, 1939, she spent her enjoyable childhood surrounded by her loving brother and a close-knit group of cousins on Chicago's Southside. Educated in Chicago parochial schools, she graduated in 1957 from SS Peter and Paul High School. Upon graduation, she began her career as an executive secretary for Union Carbide, commuting to the loop each day for over 40 years.

Barb's wedding to her soul mate, Thomas Ninkovich, took place on a beautiful fall day, Oct. 7, 1972, at St. George Catholic Church in Chicago. The newlyweds settled in Calumet City, Ill. and, along with their cherished dog, Buffy, enjoyed almost 26 years of happiness, until Tom's untimely death.

A holiday visit to Baraboo persuaded her to relocate and she happily settled into her new home in 2008. There she made new friends and enjoyed many fun family gatherings with her cousins, Sharon and Wayne, and their extended family.