Barbara Illene Williams

Oct. 28, 1927—Jan. 2, 2023

REEDSBURG—Barbara Illene (Carter) Williams, age 95, of Reedsburg, WI and formerly of Necedah, WI, passed away on Monday, January 2, 2023 at Our House Senior Living in Reedsburg. She was born on October 28, 1927 in Necedah to Burns and Lillian (Perkins) Carter.

She attended grade school and high school in Necedah and that’s where she married her husband, Theodore Williams on June 2, 1946. They moved to Caledonia, WI where they raised their three children. Barbara worked many years at First Wisconsin Bank in Milwaukee as a Night Supervisor in check processing. After retiring , Barb and Ted moved to the Loyal/Greenwood area of Wisconsin. They enjoyed their retirement and spent many happy years taking care of their home and yard, camping and traveling across the U.S.

Barbara always seemed to keep herself busy. She raised her children, worked, volunteered at school and scouts, baked on weekends and sewed clothes and blankets in the evenings. She was a talented seamstress and made sure her daughter started each school year with new outfits even up to the first year in college.

She and Ted had a wonderful group of friends in Caledonia which they played cards with and enjoyed camping trips together. Barbara was the last of the group to pass. Her time in Greenwood was employed with gardening, canning and keeping the trees and shrubs in line. In the evenings she would load up the car’s trunk and head for the town composting dump. The grandchildren would love those trips.

When the weather permitted, she would be out on the sidewalks around her home and tackled the weeds that dared to grow between the slabs of cement. Nowhere in Greenwood would the sidewalk look as neat as in front of her home. After Ted’s passing in 2009, she continued as before only slowing down a bit. She would wait for her children and grandchildren to do the heavy work of loading up junk, hauling garden waste, painting porches, washing windows and pulling up the ever- multiplying green onions, all the while keeping a watchful eye on their progress.

Barbara dearly loved her family and especially enjoyed her time with her grandchildren. She smiled most when she was with the children. The worries of raising her family were behind her and she could relax and find the joy that they provided.

The family spent many happy hours playing games and cards with her. She loved to win and sometimes in the wee hours of the morning she would be the only one still awake to claim the winnings. She also loved jig saw puzzles. She was good at finding just the right piece that no one else could find. Actually, if anyone knew she was looking for a certain piece they wouldn’t dare touch it.

She was a fantastic cookie maker. Barbara didn’t really love making them but it was the challenge she loved. She would spend weeks preparing every recipe she had, leave the family just enough to whet their appetite and then magically hide the cans until Christmas. In her later years she liked watching reality TV shows. Who would have thought she would enjoy, The Survivor, Amazing Race and The Bachelor (before it got naughty). She made it into a challenge and kept detailed notes for each episode. She had piles of notebooks for many seasons and boy did she know all the contestants.

Barbara was a kind, quiet, smart and capable woman . She was like her mother, Lillian Carter, and never spoke an unkind word about anyone.

She is survived by her two children: Gary (Carolyn) Williams, Wallene (Tom) Neumiller; her 10 grandchildren: Craig (Stacey) Williams, Blake (Cathy) Williams, Tracy (Brent) Rich, Sarah Jackson, Jennifer Neumiller (Tom Geisbush), Katherine (Matt) Floming, Dayna (Michael) Teumer, Jamie (Mark Bolcerek) Williams, Justin (TaMara) Williams, and Danielle Fisher; 26 great-grandchildren; eight great-great-grandchildren; her brothers: Bruce (Carol) Carter, Neal (Pauline) Carter; and a sister-in-law, Sharon Carter.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Theodore; son, Jerome Williams; and a brother, Harold Carter.

Funeral Services will be held on Saturday, January 21, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. at the Necedah United Methodist Church, 605 N. Harvey Street, Necedah, WI, 54646. Pastor Roberta Nowicki will officiate. Family and friends are invited for visitation from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the service on January 21, 2023 at the church. A luncheon will follow at the church.

The Torkelson Funeral Home of Necedah is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be offered at www.torkelsonfuneralhome.com.