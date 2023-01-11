June 12, 1943—Jan. 3, 2023

FALL RIVER—Barbara J. Bierhals, 79, of Fall River, entered eternal peace on Tuesday, January 3, 2023.

A small graveside ceremony will be announced at a later date.

Barbara was born on June 12, 1943 to Charles and Bernice (Jackson) Riese in Hammond, Indiana.

She is preceded in death by her husband, David Bierhals; parents Charles and Bernice Riese; her sister, Geraldine (Riese) Levenhagen; aunt, Dorothy (Jackson) Simon; first husband, Glenn Schuster; and son, Charles Schuster.

She will be deeply missed by her daughter, Christine (Schuster) Pease and her husband Michael and family; her step-daughter, Bobbi (Bierhals) Barclay and her husband David and family; and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren, and all members of her family.

