June 12, 1943—Jan. 3, 2023
FALL RIVER—Barbara J. Bierhals, 79, of Fall River, entered eternal peace on Tuesday, January 3, 2023.
A small graveside ceremony will be announced at a later date.
Barbara was born on June 12, 1943 to Charles and Bernice (Jackson) Riese in Hammond, Indiana.
She is preceded in death by her husband, David Bierhals; parents Charles and Bernice Riese; her sister, Geraldine (Riese) Levenhagen; aunt, Dorothy (Jackson) Simon; first husband, Glenn Schuster; and son, Charles Schuster.
She will be deeply missed by her daughter, Christine (Schuster) Pease and her husband Michael and family; her step-daughter, Bobbi (Bierhals) Barclay and her husband David and family; and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren, and all members of her family.
The Koepsell-Murray Funeral & Cremation Services in Beaver Dam is caring for the family. Online condolences may be made at www.koepsellfh.com.
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)