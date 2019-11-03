Barbara J. (Gawel) Grippo, 78, died Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019 in Richmond, Texas. She passed peacefully after a long courageous battle with cancer.
Barbara was born Dec. 29, 1940 to Henry and Ruth Gawel, she was the oldest of nine children.
Barbara graduated from Pardeeville High School in 1960. She then attended Patricia Stevens School of Modeling, Milwaukee. Afterwards she moved to New York to pursue her modeling career. Later she moved to California where she met the love of her life, Anthony.
Barbara was a loving wife, mother and grandmother. Barbara’s passion was to help anyone in need. She also was a foster parent, a teacher’s assistant, a school photographer and a seamstress. She loved to bake and cook. She pursued her cooking credentials at School of Culinary Arts, California. She later moved to Texas to care for her son-in-law’s ill mother, Dot.
Barbara is survived by her children, Jacqueline (Mark) Duthweiler, Art (Kim) Grippo, Georgeanna (fiancé Brian Van Guilder) Grippo, and Antoninette (David) Farris; two grandchildren, Corey and Eric Grippo; three sisters, Theresa (Joseph) Willegal, Kathryn (Dennis) Komassa and Florence Welk; three brothers, Raymond (Shirley) Gawel, Edward (Elizabeth) Gawel, and Robert (Peggy) Gawel. We cannot forget her loving dog, Gizmo.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Anthony Grippo; parents, Henry and Ruth Gawel; brother, Bernard Gawel; sister Margaret Zimmerman; nephew, Daniel Gawel; and brother-in-law, James Zimmerman.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held Friday, Nov. 8 at 11 a.m. at St. Andrew Catholic Church in Buffalo Township with Father Mark Miller presiding. She will be laid to rest at St. Andrew Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 9 a.m. until the time of service at the church Friday. Online condolences may be made at www.grassefs.com. GRASSE FUNERAL SERVICE in Pardeeville is serving the family.
