Aug. 24, 1945—March 25, 2022

WATERTOWN—Barbara J. Schliewe, 76, of Watertown, passed away on Friday, March 25, 2022, at her home, on her late husband’s birthday.

Barbara Jean Wolff was born on August 24, 1945, in Watertown, the daughter of Roy and June (nee Reese) Wolff. She married Vernon “Vernie” L. Schliewe on October 3, 1965, at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Farmington. Vernie preceded her in death on January 30, 2013. Barbara and Vernie farmed all of their lives. She loved birdwatching and mowing the lawn. Barb worked at Eaton Cutler Hammer in Watertown for over 20-years.

Barbara is survived by her three daughters: Brenda Gross of Hustisford, Bonnie (David) Wegner of Sugar Island, and Bridget Mincheski of Watertown; grandchildren: Brian Kaul, Michelle Schliewe, Peggy (Ryan) Schulz, and Ean Mincheski; great-grandchildren: Jayden Schulz, Kylie Schulz, and Giovanni Bellovary; brother, Roy (Sharon) Wolff of Watertown; brother-in-law, Harold (Lila) Schliewe; as well as nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; brother in infancy, James Wolff; son-in-law, Dan Gross; sister-in-law, Lorna Heller; and brothers-in-law: Norman Schliewe and Franklin Schliewe.

Funeral Services will be held on Saturday, April 2, 2022, at 11:30 a.m. at Hafemeister Funeral Home with Rev. Joseph Fricke of Immanuel Lutheran Church in Farmington officiating. Burial will be in the parish cemetery. Relatives and friends may call to pay their respects at the funeral home from 9:30 a.m. until the time of the service. A luncheon will be served following the committal. Memorials, if desired, would be appreciated to Mayo Medical Clinic or Aurora Hospice Care. Hafemeister Funeral Home and Cremation Service of Watertown is serving the family. Online condolences may be made at www.hafemeisterfh.com.

The family would like to thank the staff at Aurora Hospital in Grafton and Aurora Hospice Care for the wonderful care they provided.