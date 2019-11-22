BEAVER DAM - Barbara J. Thomas, age 83, of Beaver Dam, died peacefully on Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019, at her home, with family by her side.
The memorial service will be at Peace Lutheran Church in Beaver Dam on Monday, Nov. 25, 2019, at 11 a.m. with Rev. Mark Wenzel officiating. There will be a gathering following the service, in the church fellowship hall.
The former Barbara Jean Grams was born on April 7, 1936, in Waupun, Wis. to Edwin H. and Dorothy L. (Welk) Grams. On May 7, 1955, she was united in marriage with Richard W. Thomas at Pella Lutheran Church in Waupun. She worked for many years at Wisconsin Bell in Customer Service. Barbara was the matriarch of her entire family. She constantly was caring for her children and grandchildren, as well as her siblings and their families. She hosted for the holidays and was a proud childcare provider for all of her grandchildren. Barbara doted on her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. They brought her so much joy and she did the same for them. Barbara was an active member of Peace Lutheran Church and helped out with various organizations when she was able. She enjoyed watching hummingbirds, butterflies, and cardinals in her yard.
You have free articles remaining.
Barbara is survived by her loving children, Mark Thomas of Naperville, Ill., Michael (Sherri) Thomas of Larsen, Mona Williams of Beaver Dam, and Mitch Thomas of Asheville, N.C.; sister, Mary Vande Zande of Plover; nine grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; nieces and nephews; other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Richard, on May 8, 2017; a son-in-law, Dale Williams; and brothers, Donald, Kenneth, and Michael.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Barbara J. Thomas’ name to Hillside Homecare / Hospice.
The Koepsell-Murray Funeral Home in Beaver Dam is caring for the family. To leave online condolences, or for directions and other information, please visit our website at www.KoepsellFH.com.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)