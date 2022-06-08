Sep. 29, 1932—May 10, 2022
BEAVER DAM—Barbara Jane Knoll, born September 29, 1932, passed away in her home at Bay Shore Apartments, Beaver Dam, WI on May 10, 2022. A lifelong resident of Beaver Dam, Barbara was a lover of animals and an avid reader. She was preceded in death by parents, Clair R. and Lucille G. (Sell) Knoll.
A private graveside service was conducted by Holy Trinity Episcopal Church, Waupun, on May 18, 2022; the Burial managed by Koepsell-Murray Funeral Home, Beaver Dam. Memorials may be sent to Dodge County Humane Society, Juneau, WI 53902 or Holy Trinity Episcopal Church, 315 E Jefferson, Waupun, WI 53963.
