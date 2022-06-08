 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Barbara Jane Knoll

Sep. 29, 1932—May 10, 2022

BEAVER DAM—Barbara Jane Knoll, born September 29, 1932, passed away in her home at Bay Shore Apartments, Beaver Dam, WI on May 10, 2022. A lifelong resident of Beaver Dam, Barbara was a lover of animals and an avid reader. She was preceded in death by parents, Clair R. and Lucille G. (Sell) Knoll.

A private graveside service was conducted by Holy Trinity Episcopal Church, Waupun, on May 18, 2022; the Burial managed by Koepsell-Murray Funeral Home, Beaver Dam. Memorials may be sent to Dodge County Humane Society, Juneau, WI 53902 or Holy Trinity Episcopal Church, 315 E Jefferson, Waupun, WI 53963.

