Nov. 4, 1936—March 12, 2023

WATERTOWN—Barbara Jane Wheeler, 86, of Watertown, formerly of Portage, passed away on Sunday, March 12, 2023, with her two sons by her side.

Barbara, the daughter of Rudolph and Evelyn Maass, was born on November 4, 1936, in Portage, WI. Barbara graduated Portage High School and then went on to obtain her Nursing degree by graduating from Milwaukee Lutheran School of Nursing.

Barbara worked as an RN at Watertown Memorial Hospital for over 40 years. After retiring, Barbara volunteered her time helping out at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church with her nursing skills and driving for Jefferson County.

Barbara loved traveling and going out to dinner with her husband Robert “Butch”, her sister Carol, Ron and Chris, and other loved ones. Barbara had fond memories of the “Round Robin” group of friends and the time she spent with her best friend Angie. Barbara also cherished the time spent with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Barbara loved hosting all holidays. Whether it was Easter baskets, pumpkin faced cheeseburgers, Thanksgiving or Christmas (where she truly shined).

Whether it was David’s famous candy cane coffee cake cooking and baking (which she learned from her mother Evelyn) or her endless games and piles of presents, they were enjoyed by all.

Barbara is survived by her children: Donald E. Wheeler and Daniel R. (Melissa) Wheeler; grandchildren: Benjamin C. (Kayla) Wheeler, Nicholas R. (Shelby) Wheeler, Nicholas D. Wheeler, Amanda A. (Christopher) Rueth, Mitchell D. (Kelly) Wheeler, Christopher M. Wheeler, and Conor D. Wheeler; great-grandchildren: Elizabeth R. Wheeler, Owen N. Wheeler, Mark D. Wheeler, Weston M. Wheeler, Brinley R. Rueth, Lincoln R. Wheeler, Mason R. Wheeler, Bennett C. Rueth; sister, Carol (Alex) Swanson; and brother-in-law, Ronald (Christine) Wheeler. Barbara is also survived by a number of nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends. Barbara is preceded in death by her husband, Robert D. “Butch” Wheeler, daughter, Lisa Ann Wheeler, son, David Golliher Wheeler, and her parents, Rudolph Albert Maass and Evelyn Faye Maass (nee Schroeder).

Memorials in Barbara’s name to the Good Shepherd Lutheran School would be appreciated by the family. A Funeral Service will be held at 11:00 AM on Saturday, March 18, 2023, at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church of Watertown with Rev. David Groth presiding. Visitation will be held from 9:00 AM until the time of service at the church. Barbara will be laid to rest following the service at Welsh Cemetery of Portage.

The Pederson-Nowatka Funeral Home is caring for the family. To place an online condolence, please visit www.pn-fh.com.