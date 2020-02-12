Barbara Jean Spink, 71, of Rio, passed away Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020 at the Columbia Healthcare Center in Wyocena. She was born Sept. 12, 1948, in Portage, the daughter of Ross and Jean (Marquart) Kampen.

Barbara graduated from Rio High School in 1966. She was united in marriage to Bernard Spink Ag. 18, 1978 at Redeemer Lutheran Church in Rio. She retired from Columbia Health Care Center in Wyocena after 36 years of serving the residents in many different positions. After retiring, to remain active, Barbara also worked for Mark’s Market Catering and as a custodian at the Rio School District.

She loved gardening, tending to her flowers, and canning items from her garden. She also enjoyed playing Euchre, softball, and bowling. Barb’s greatest joy was spending time with grandchildren, cooking and entertaining family for holidays and special events. She was always making family a priority and made everyone feel welcomed and loved. Barbara loved the small-town life and her favorite place to be was on the family farm.

Survivors include her husband, Bernard Spink; son, Tracy (Jane) Little; daughters, Dawn Little (fiancé Jason), Donna (Tim) Stephens, Julie Anderson; grandchildren, Stephanie, Brooke, and Amber Little, Dexter and Ross Guyette, Alyssa, Brittany, Cody, and Dustin Anderson; five great-grandchildren; and brother, Dave (Carol) Kampen.