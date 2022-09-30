Aug. 8, 1952—Sept. 28, 2022

BARABOO—Barbara Lynn “Barb” Huber, age 70, of Baraboo, passed away peacefully at home with her family by her side on Wednesday, Sept. 28, 2022. Barbara, daughter of Samuel and Wanita (Spieckermann) Petroff was born Aug. 8, 1952 in Milwaukee. She was a graduate of Whitnall High School.

She was united to her high school sweetheart, Jack Huber on Sept. 18, 1971 in Hales Corners. Barb fulfilled her lifelong dream when she opened her store Etcetera by BLH. As a family run business, her legacy will continue on in downtown Baraboo. She was a longtime member of St. Joseph Catholic Church.

She is survived by her loving husband of 51 years, Jack of Baraboo; daughters: Amy (Charlie) Fugina of Holmen and Courtney (Donald) Atwater of Baraboo; three grandchildren: Casey Fugina, Grace and Faith Atwater; sisters: Laura Morgese of West Allis, Susan (Jim) Griffoul of East Troy, Jean (Dr. Lloyd) Hughes of Naples; sister-in-law, Sarah (Mark) Kaluzny-Petroff; as well as nine of Jack’s siblings; and nieces, nephews; other relatives and friends.

Barb was preceded in death by her parents; in-laws, Dave and Rosemarie Huber and her brother, Mark Petroff.

Visitation will be held on Monday, Oct. 3, 2022 from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. at Redlin-Ertz Funeral Home with a time of eulogies at 6:30 p.m. A Memorial Mass will be held on Tuesday, Oct. 4, 2022 at 10:30 a.m. at St. Joseph Catholic Church with Father Jay Poster officiating.