FALL RIVER, WI - Barbara Lynn (Regnerus) Isham, age 74, passed away on Thursday, July 18, 2019, at Randolph Health Services in Randolph, Wis. She was born on February 6, 1945, in Eaton Rapids, Michigan to LaVerne and Florence (Hill) Regnerus. Raised in Holland, Mich., she graduated from West Ottawa High School in 1963. A year later she enlisted in the U.S. Navy as a Hospital Corpsman. From her military experiences, Barbara became a lifetime supporter of veteran’s rights and organizations. On March 15, 1968, she married George Isham in her hometown at Central Wesleyan Methodist Church. During her military and married life, Barbara lived in nine different states including New York, Nevada, North Carolina, and Tennessee, as well as being a missionary in 1995-1996 for the Church of the Nazarene in Nairobi, Kenya, East Africa. Everywhere she went, Barbara was known for her love of children and generous heart for giving. She was also a highly creative individual. In 2012, Barbara earned a Bachelor of Fine Arts degree from Austin Peay State University in Clarksville. Barbara will be remembered as a supportive wife, loving mother, wonderful grandmother, beloved teacher of Sunday School children, faithful friend, competent manager of several businesses, and capable organizer of major church events. She is survived by her husband, George of Fall River, Wis.; three sons, Matthew (Elissa) of Las Vegas, Nev., Jonathan (Susan) of Shelton, Wash., and Giles (Stacey) of Watertown, Wis.; 12 grandchildren; three nephews; six nieces; and a host of cousins. She was preceded in death by her parents, brother, and sister. May God receive the matriarch of our family with the same love and acceptance that she gave to all during her lifetime. Funeral Services will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, July 27, 2019, at the COLUMBUS COMMUNITY CHURCH OF THE NAZARENE, Columbus, Wis. Rev. Chris Baker will officiate. Interment will be in the Southern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Union Grove, Wis. at 10 a.m. on Monday, July 29, 2019, with full military honors. Visitation will be from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Friday, July 26, 2019, at the church and from 10 a.m. until the hour of service on Saturday at the church. Memorials may be directed to Winding Creek Camp at 2349 Campground Road in Hastings, MI or the Columbus Area Ecumenical Association’s “CARES FUND”. Online condolences may be made at www.jensenfuneralandcremation.com.
