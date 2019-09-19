Barbara Marie (Mullenbach) Knight, passed away on Thursday, Sept. 19, 2019 peacefully in her sleep at home, with her loving husband at her side.
Barb was born on Sept. 8, 1951, in Portage, the daughter of John and Marie (Hilgendorf) Mullenbach. She was married to Glenn Knight on Aug. 17, 1972 at Durward’s Glen. Barb worked in the banking industry for 43 years and retired from Community Bank in Portage, in 2015. She was a member of the National Ski Patrol and a Multi American Barefoot Waterski Champion, and she competed in the 1999 World Senior Barefoot Championship in Houston, Texas. She always enjoyed her day on the lake. She was also a member of the American Barefoot Club, the USA Waterski Association and was an Ambassador for the Chamber of Commerce.
She is survived by her loving husband of 47 years, Glenn; her brother, Bob Mullenbach (Bev Bartels), of Portage; her sister, Jeanne (Greg) Maas, of Punta Gorde, Florida; her sisters-in-law, Sharon (Dwight) Penland, of Canute, Oklahoma and Teresa Plumley, of Stoughton, her nieces and nephews and many close friends. Barb was preceded in death by her parents, John and Marie Mullenbach and her mother-in-law, Charlotte Therrian.
A Memorial Mass will be held at 11:00 a.m., on Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019 at St. Mary of the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Portage, 309 W. Cook St., with Fr. Gary Krahenbuhl presiding. Inurnment will private at St. Mary’s Cemetery in Portage. Visitation will be held on Saturday from 9:30 until 11:00 a.m. at the church. The Pflanz Mantey Mendrala Funeral Home in Portage (www.pmmfh.com) is assisting the family.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the UW Carbone Cancer Center or an organization of the donor’s choice.
The family would like to thank the doctors and nurses at the UW Carbone Cancer Center along with Agrace Hospice and the continued support of Dr. Jill Pogorelic.
