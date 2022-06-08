March 3, 1955—May 27, 2022

NORTH FREEDOM—Barbara N. Jensen of North Freedom was born March 3, 1955, and died May 27, 2022. She spent many happy years with her family at their country home. Graduating from Baraboo Schools in 1974, she went on to a 34-year career with Flambeau Products. Her father, Edward, predeceased her.

Barb was a friendly person who was always willing to stop and chat. She enjoyed the outdoors, attending music festivals and mowing the family’s lawn. An avid Packer fan, she followed games often.

Barbara leaves her mother, Betty; sister, Linda; and friends who will miss her very much.