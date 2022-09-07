Barbara Pluim

Jan. 1, 1940—Sept. 5, 2022
Barbara Jean Pluim, age 82 of Waupun, passed away on Monday, September 5, 2022, at Waupun Christian Home.
Barbara was born on January 1, 1940, in Wonewoc, WI, daughter of William and Ada (Atkinson) Thoenes. She was a graduate of Waupun High School, class of 1958. Barb was united in marriage to Clarence Pluim on September 10, 1960, at Pella Lutheran Church in Waupun. She and her husband resided in the Brandon area farming for 50 years until they moved to Waupun in 2011. For a number of years Barb worked for Dr. Paul Allen and administrator at Christian Home in Waupun. She was also secretary at the Schrank Clinic and later worked at Dodge Correctional Institute in the bookkeeping department. Barb enjoyed needle point, gardening and cooking. She was a member of First Reformed Church and Waupun Lioness for many years.
Barb is survived by her nieces, Sandy, Kathy, Judy, Jeanne and Mary; many nephews, other relatives and friends; sister-in-law, Phylis Pluim of Waupun.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Clarence in 2014; sisters, Ilis (Robert) Donovan, Audrey (Dick) Lamers, Betty (Johnny) Hale and brother, Billy Thoenes; in-laws, Walter (Eunice) Pluim, George Pluim, Harold (Mildred) Pluim and Marty Pluim; Gladys Pluim, Catherine (Gerald) Vande Slunt.
A visitation for Barb will be held from 9:00 to 11:00 A.M. on Saturday, September 10, 2022, at Kohls Community Funeral Home, 405 West Main Street, Waupun, WI.
A funeral service for Barb will follow at 11:00 A.M. at Kohls Funeral Home with Pastor Barry Lang officiating. Burial will follow at Forest Mound Cemetery.
