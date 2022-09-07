Barbara Pluim

Barbara was born on January 1, 1940, in Wonewoc, WI, daughter of William and Ada (Atkinson) Thoenes. She was a graduate of Waupun High School, class of 1958. Barb was united in marriage to Clarence Pluim on September 10, 1960, at Pella Lutheran Church in Waupun. She and her husband resided in the Brandon area farming for 50 years until they moved to Waupun in 2011. For a number of years Barb worked for Dr. Paul Allen and administrator at Christian Home in Waupun. She was also secretary at the Schrank Clinic and later worked at Dodge Correctional Institute in the bookkeeping department. Barb enjoyed needle point, gardening and cooking. She was a member of First Reformed Church and Waupun Lioness for many years.