May 20, 1954—July 30, 2022

POYNETTE / STOUGHTON—Barbara R. Doherty, age 68, of Poynette, passed away on Saturday, July 30, 2022, at Agrace HospiceCare in Fitchburg.

Barbara was born on May 20, 1954, in Poynette, the daughter of James and Ellen (Bradley) Doherty. She was a very colorful individual and was great with one-liners. Barb loved her grandkids very much. She was an excellent beautician in Stoughton for many years. Barb loved hand-rolling cigarettes, watching Gunsmoke and The Rifleman, and time with Brenda and other dear friends. She had a contagious laugh. Up to her last days, Barb exhibited strength and a willingness to never quit.

She is survived by her loving son, Levi (Wendy) Doherty of Windsor; two grandchildren: Ivan and Sigrdrifa “Siggy” Doherty; her siblings: Gene (Gerry) Doherty of Poynette, Kathy (Rich) Leach of Portage, and Susie Fuller of Oxford; many nieces and nephews, other relatives and many friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her brothers: Steven Doherty and Jim Doherty; her significant other, Richard Gilson; her brother-in-law, Dennis Fuller; and her niece, Darby Fuller.

Mass of Christian Burial will be at 12:00 noon on Friday, August 12, 2022, at St. Thomas the Apostle Catholic Church in Poynette, with Fr. Kumud Nayak presiding. Inurnment will be private. Visitation will be on Friday from 9:00 a.m. until 11:45 a.m. at the church.

In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund has been established by the family.

The family would like to express extreme gratitude to the staff of Agrace for their wonderful care.

Pflanz Mantey Mendrala Funeral Home in Poynette (www.pmmfh.com) is assisting the family.