BARABOO—Barbara Schwahn, age 82 formerly of Baraboo, Wisconsin passed away peacefully Thursday, June 10, 2021.

The Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be held Wednesday, June 16, 2021 at 11 a.m. at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Baraboo with Father Jay Poster celebrating. Visitation will be held at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church on Wednesday from 10 a.m. until the time of Mass at 11 a.m.

Barbara was born March 17, 1939 in Hague, North Dakota the daughter of Jacob and Katherine (Reinbold) Bichler. She was married to Bill Schwahn in 1955 in Strasburg, North Dakota. They lived for many years in Rapid City, South Dakota before moving to Baraboo.

Barbara’s greatest joy was her family and the children, grand children and great grand children that came of the union with her husband, Bill. Whenever someone asked her what the most important thing is in life, she would say; Family, there is nothing more important than that.