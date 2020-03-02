Barbara Seiler, 69, Beaver Dam

There are so many people to thank that helped Barb in her battle with cancer. Her sons would like to first thank Aunt Sharon, because without your quick thinking and bulldog intensity, we would have had two less years with mom, and we know that. Thank you to everyone who took turns with us driving her anywhere she needed to get for chemo or radiation. Thank you to our aunts, uncles, and cousins who spent so much time with mom. Thank you so much to the amazing care from Hillside Hospice and Hillside Manor; lots of people came in and out and you went above and beyond. We also know everything Marquardt Hospice did for us behind the scenes as well - thank you so much.