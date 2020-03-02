Barbara Seiler, 69, Beaver Dam

BEAVER DAM - Barbara Seiler, age 69 of Beaver Dam, passed away on Friday, February 28, 2020, at Hillside Manor in Beaver Dam.
Barbara Marie (Cramer) Seiler was born October 21, 1950, in Beaver Dam, Wisconsin, the daughter of George and Florence Cramer. She grew up on the family farm with 13 siblings in rural Juneau. She graduated from Juneau High School in 1968.
Barb truly believed in hard work, working 38 years for TAB Products in Mayville, and often working side jobs to keep her big boys fed. Even after retirement, her greatest joy was cleaning her nephew Chris's vet clinic in Reeseville with her sister and niece. She spent her winters patiently waiting for Willow Mill Campsite to open up in spring so she could spend months with her friends and family out at her camper, especially when her granddaughters would have extended stays. Barb would literally do anything for her family, and her loyalty knew no bounds.
Barb is survived by her two sons, Joshua (Megan) Maas of Horicon and Eric (Nicki) Maas of Phoenix, AZ; grandchildren, Jillian, Evania, and Laytin Krueger; 6 sisters, Carol Genz of Appleton, Audrey (George) Goesch of The Villages, FL, Sharon (Bob) Haase, Karen (Dan) Banes and Susan (Charles) Kelm of Beaver Dam and Sandra (Gordon) Arneson of Juneau; 2 brothers, Richard (Patti) Cramer of Juneau and Alan (Jean) Cramer of Waukesha. She is further survived by sister-in-laws, Marge Cramer of Mayville and Lois Cramer of Beaver Dam; as well as many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
You have free articles remaining.
Barb was preceded in death by her parents; 3 brothers, Bob, Mike and Tom Cramer; 2 sisters, Judy Koczka and Pat Cramer; along with several in-laws, nephews and nieces.
A Celebration of Life for family and friends of Barb will be scheduled at a later date.
There are so many people to thank that helped Barb in her battle with cancer. Her sons would like to first thank Aunt Sharon, because without your quick thinking and bulldog intensity, we would have had two less years with mom, and we know that. Thank you to everyone who took turns with us driving her anywhere she needed to get for chemo or radiation. Thank you to our aunts, uncles, and cousins who spent so much time with mom. Thank you so much to the amazing care from Hillside Hospice and Hillside Manor; lots of people came in and out and you went above and beyond. We also know everything Marquardt Hospice did for us behind the scenes as well - thank you so much.
If desired, memorials in Barb's name may be directed to Hillside Hospice or Marquardt Hospice. Memorials are not necessary, but please look into the wonderful things that hospice does for our loved ones at the end of their journey. Mom went in the most comfortable and humane way possible thanks to a talented hospice team of nurses, a chaplain, massage therapist and others.
Cornerstone Funeral & Cremation Services, 135 Keller Blvd., Beaver Dam is honored to be serving the family. You may send private online condolences or sign the family's guest book at www.cstonefs.com.
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)