A celebration honoring the life of Barbara D. Seitz will be held at Saint Dennis Catholic Church, Madison, Wis., on Friday, July 19, 2019, from 5:30 to 8:00 p.m. Burial will be at Lindina Holy Rosary Cemetery, Mauston, Wis., on Saturday, July 20, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. A luncheon will be served at 12:30 p.m., at Saint Patrick's Catholic Church, Mauston, Wis.
