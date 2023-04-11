April 4, 1931—April 8, 2023

RIO—Barbara Stella Brewer, of Rio, a proud and adoring mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and sister. She passed away at her home unexpectedly April 8, 2023, at the age of 92, surrounded by her loving family.

Barbara was born in London, England to William and Amy Cobb April 4, 1931. She met and fell in love with the late Robert Brewer, Jr. in London while he was serving in the United States Air Force in 1954. They were united in marriage at Redeemer Lutheran Church in Rio, WI March 31, 1955.

Together, they had four children; Beth (Jonathon) Plast, Brodhead, WI, Beverly (Tom) Jacobson, Rio, WI, Bonnie Hammersley, Hillsborough, NC, and Brian (Sandy) Brewer, Rio, WI.

Barbara enjoyed spending time with her eight grandchildren: Julia (Henry) Hamer, Molly (Bryan) Whitman, Robert Plast, Alex (Cory) Brewer, Rachel (Ahmad) Plast, Brady (Rikki) Brewer, Chainey (Emma) Brewer and Bailey (Wyatt) Brewer; and her 10 great-grandchildren: Kaiden, Katniss, Ava, Harper, Amelia, Hazel, Charlotte, Caroline, Valerie and Branson.

Barbara was a 68 year community member of Rio, but she loved returning home to England spending time with her two brothers: the late Charlie Cobb, John Cobb and one sister, Stella (Bob) Demaio; as well as many nieces, nephews and cousins.

Barbara was a proud supporter of all her children and grandchildren’s accomplishments. She was an avid sports fan cheering on her son and grandsons as Rio Vikings and tuning into all Milwaukee Brewer games, Wisconsin Badgers and Green Bay Packers.

Barbara was preceded in death by the love of her life, Robert Brewer, Jr., parents, William and Amy Cobb, father-in-law and mother-in-law, Robert, Sr. and Sena Brewer, brother, Charlie Cobb, and son-in-law, Gery Hammersley.

Funeral service will be held Wednesday, April 12, 2023 at 2:00 PM at Redeemer Lutheran Church, 610 Lincoln Avenue, Rio, WI. Interment will follow at Ohio Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 1:00 PM until the time of service. In lieu of flowers, please send memorials to Redeemer Lutheran Church. Online condolences may be made at www.grassefs.com. Grasse Funeral Service in Rio is serving the family.