Barbara Wolfson, 69, Spring Green/Chicago

SPRING GREEN/CHICAGO - Barbara Wolfson, born to Chicago’s Ben and Anne Levitan, married Marvin Wolfson, the dearest of husbands, 69 years ago. Marv and Barbara professed their love to each other daily. Raising a family in Winnetka, Ill., they later made a home in Spring Green, Wis.

Though preceded in death by parents; sisters, Judith and Gladys; and beloved son, James, to the end, she valued the love of children, Andrea (Scott) Center, Nancy (Richard) Peidelstein, Susan (Dave Robertson) Clapp; grandchildren, Alice (Lewis) Talerico, April (Alexander) Pegg; and great-grandchildren, Sonya, Eleanor, and Alden. Sister-in-law, Janet (Charles) Peters; nieces, nephews, cousins, and dear friends will miss her. Barbara especially loved family being together.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-884-2126 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Barbara was kind, friendly and gracious to others without regard to social standing, and was an eternal optimist. She adored her dog, Iris. She was passionate in her volunteer service. She and Marv loved doing everything together.

The family is grateful to the health care providers, caregivers, friends, and all others who provided Barbara with the maximum amount of independence through her last decade.