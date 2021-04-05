Barcus, Dawn L.

BEAVER DAM—Dawn L. Barcus, age 72, of Beaver Dam, went to her Heavenly Home on Wednesday, March 10, 2021 with her girls by her side. Please join us in celebrating Dawn’s life at Harvest Ev. Free Church in Beaver Dam on Saturday, April 10, 2021 at 1:00 p.m. The Koepsell-Murray Funeral Home is caring for the family.