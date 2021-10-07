Barcus, Richard R.

BEAVER DAM - Richard R. Barcus, age 74, of Beaver Dam, went to join the love of his life, Dawn L. Barcus, in eternal life on Sunday, Oct. 3, 2021, after a courageous battle with pancreatic cancer.
Richard is survived by his two loving daughters, Brook (Patrick) McDonnell and Heather Schoenfeld; grandchildren, Brittany, Samuel, Madalyn, and Savanah; great-grandchildren, Kaden, Hailey, and Alesha; his brother, Jeff; and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and his two sisters, Alyce and Barbara.
Please join us in celebrating Richard's life at HARVEST EVANGELICAL FREE CHURCH in Beaver Dam on Saturday, Oct. 16, at 1 p.m.
The Koepsell-Murray Funeral Home in Beaver Dam is serving the family. Online condolences may be made at www.koepsellfh.com.
