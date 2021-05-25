Barden, Allan J. "Al"

CAMBRIA - Allan J. "Al" Barden, age 71, of Cambria, Wis., passed away on Sunday, May 23, 2021.
There will be a "Celebration of Allan's Life" on June 19 at CHANDKER PARK in Pardeeville, Wis., from 1 p.m. until 4 p.m. Graveside services will be private.
Allan was born Sept. 30, 1949, in Portage, Wis., the son of Orlin and Grace (Jerred) Barden. Many people knew Allan as "Big Al," but he also held the title of husband, dad, grandpa, uncle and friend. No matter what you called him, you knew you could count on him for a laugh! A man of many talents and tales, he was happiest on the farm with his family and dogs around him. He drove the continental United States for decades as a long-haul trucker, but home is always where his heart was. He could often be found surrounded by family and friends visiting the time away. Words cannot describe the man we have all loved and will dearly miss. He will live on in our hearts forever, in the jokes he told, the music that he shared with us, and the love he had for us. His quick wit, love of animals, and dedicated work ethic is his legacy to his children.
Al is survived by his wife, Lynda; children, Sarah (Danny) Kvalheim, Amanda Payne, Allan "Sam" (Carina), Jessie (Jason) Barden, Michelle Severson (Paul), Scott (Jodi) Lloyd, and John (Jane) Lloyd; grandchildren, Madeline, James, Ruby, Shelby, Scout, Emily, Cody, Jonathan, Caleb, Hunter, and Jaylyn; great-grandchildren, Corbin, Bronson, Henry, Caden, Brock, Aubrey, Isabella, and McKenna; sister, Janice (William) Stancer; sister-in-law, Barb Playman; as well as many special nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. He is preceded in death by his parents; and brother, David.
The Picha Funeral Home and Crematory of Wisconsin Dells, Wis., assisted the family with arrangements. For online condolences and information, go to www.pichafuneralhome.com.
