Barden, Allan J. "Al"

Allan was born Sept. 30, 1949, in Portage, Wis., the son of Orlin and Grace (Jerred) Barden. Many people knew Allan as "Big Al," but he also held the title of husband, dad, grandpa, uncle and friend. No matter what you called him, you knew you could count on him for a laugh! A man of many talents and tales, he was happiest on the farm with his family and dogs around him. He drove the continental United States for decades as a long-haul trucker, but home is always where his heart was. He could often be found surrounded by family and friends visiting the time away. Words cannot describe the man we have all loved and will dearly miss. He will live on in our hearts forever, in the jokes he told, the music that he shared with us, and the love he had for us. His quick wit, love of animals, and dedicated work ethic is his legacy to his children.