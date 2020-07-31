Barden, Pearl June

PARDEEVILLE - Pearl June Barden, 99, of Pardeeville, heard Dad's voice say, "Come up here with me, it's better up here." On Wednesday, July 29, 2020, Mom donned her wings and departed God's green earth. A full life of 99 plus years filled with love, joy, hard work, and satisfaction.
She was born Feb. 6, 1921, mom was the fifth of eleven children, born to George and Captolia Kiefer in Marcellon Township. She schooled at Washington Grade School and graduated in 1938 from Portage High School. Laboring at the Five and Dime, Badger Ordnance and meeting her life's soul mate, beginning a life of fruitfulness. She was married June 7, 1941 and wanted to raise their family on a farm. They moved to the farm that became a wonderful place to live, work, celebrate, and enjoy all the ups and downs of life.
Pearl worked as cook at Marcellon Grade School and then heading the Pardeeville School lunch program. She retired when her kids graduated from high school. Many, many times and moments were spent entertaining friends and family: birthdays, 4th of Julys, anniversaries, weddings, any occasion to get together, always surrounded by family and friends. Being married at North Scott, she became an active member in Sunday School, Bible School, Building Committee, choir, and many more church functions.
She leaves behind one son Calvin (Joyce) Barden; daughter Carrie Hilliger; five grandchildren Chan (Gail) Barden, Gina (Scott) Schommer, Joshua (Lania) Hilliger, Jenny (Nelson) Diaz, Jonathan (Taylor) Hilliger; 13 great grandchildren, Gabriel, Tyler, Grace, Claire, Katlyn, Weston, Wyatt, Ellis, McKinley, Jackson, Kennedy, Madison, Drew and one on the way in October.
She was preceded in death by her parents, husband Maurice, five sisters, two brothers, one step sister, two step brothers, son-in-law Michael Hilliger, and a still-born son.
Private funeral services will be held. Interment will take place at Marcellon Cemetery. The service may be watched live stream Monday, August 3 at 2:30 p.m. at https://youtu.be/YlTSXgVPne0 The family thanks the staff at the Remington House for their caring attention to Mom's needs and also the goodness of Heartland Hospice will never be forgotten. Online condolences may be made at www.grassefs.com. Grasse Funeral Service in Pardeeville is serving the family.
