Barker, Delores M.

KEKOSKEE - Delores M. Barker, age 80, a lifelong resident of Kekoskee, Wis., died on Dec. 9, 2020, at Remembrance Home in Beaver Dam, Wis.

She was born on Feb. 16, 1940, in Kekoskee, Wis., to Gilbert and Marie (Noll) Wild. She attended Kekoskee State Graded School and graduated from Mayville High School with the class of 1958. On April 4, 1964, she married Jerald Barker at St. Mary's Catholic Church, Mayville, Wis.

Delores was a lifelong member of St. Mary's Church in Mayville. She was a devoted wife, mother, and grandmother. The joy of her life was her family. She treasured family gatherings and especially enjoyed each moment spent with her grandchildren. She was a wonderful cook, baker, and was known as the family record keeper. She was proud of her hometown, Kekoskee, and co-edited a book in honor of its sesquicentennial.