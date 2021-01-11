Barnhart, Marcella Jane (Koehler)

RHINELANDER – Marcella “Marcy” Jane (Koehler) Barnhart, age 92, of Rhinelander, formerly of Baraboo, died on Thursday, January 7, 2021 at Country Terrace Assisted Living in Rhinelander.

Marcy was born on January 11, 1928 in West Bloomfield, Wisconsin, to Edwin and Erna (Handrich) Koehler. She moved with her family to Baraboo when she was a young girl. On August 24, 1947, she married Aubrey Gilbert Barnhart at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Baraboo. He preceded her in death on August 13, 1999. From this union they were blessed with four children, Kenneth, Thomas, Janice and James.

Aubrey and Marcy spent their professional lives as owners of Barnhart’s Paint, Floor and Wall Covering store in Baraboo. Together, they enjoyed serving the customers and the many friendships that were made over the years of operating the store. Marcy’s biggest interest was in being an excellent mother to her children – a task in which she excelled. She was an active member of St. John’s Lutheran Church and served on the Ladies Aid Division and other activities.

In her free time, Marcy enjoyed camping, whether it was cross country trips to visit her kids or weekends camping at Lake Jordan. She also enjoyed attending Badger basketball games, Packer football games and countless high school contests.