Barreau, Richard "Rick"

Rick was born on July 12, 1948, in Richland Center, to Henry and Betty Barreau. They farmed until moving to Beloit, where he graduated from Beloit Memorial High School in 1967. Rick entered the U.S. Army on Jan. 1, 1968. He served in the Vietnam War where he was awarded the nation's third highest award for heroism, the Silver Star, as well as the Bronze Star, Combat Infantry Badge, Air Medal, Purple Heart and other awards. He was employed at Brittingham and Hixon Lumber Company in Baraboo, Eagle, Portage and Janesville as district manager. After nearly 38 years, Rick retired and went on to drive for ADRC for seven years. He also spent 11 years as an EMT for the village and town of Eagle, as well as a firefighter.