Barry L. Berg, 73, Merrimac

MARRIMAC - Barry L. Berg, age 73, of Merrimac, passed away on Friday, Dec. 20, 2019, at his residence.

Barry was born on Dec. 4, 1946, in DeKalb, Illinois, the son of Edward and Villa (Judkins) Berg. He attended DeKalb High School and was drafted into the United States Navy and served his country in the Vietnam War. On March 31, 1973, he was united in marriage to Barbara Jenkins in Aurora, Ill. From this marriage, they had two daughters, Lisa and Erica.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-884-2126 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

In 2002, they moved to Merrimac where Barry worked at Alkar Company, in Lodi, before his retirement. In his spare time, Barry liked to work on his 1969 Chevelle and enjoyed fishing in the great outdoors. He was a very simple man who loved his family dearly.

Survivors include his wife of 46 years, Barbara; three daughters, Lisa Lukaszewicz, Erica (Justin) Crump, and Michelle (Timothy) Miller; three grandsons, Dylan (Synnaah) Lukaszewicz, Kaileb Lukaszewicz, and Tyler Wolbert; and one brother, Ralph (Lynn) Berg. Barry was preceded in death by his parents; brother, David; and sister, Vicki Flemming.

A Mass of Christian Burial will take place at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 27, 2019, at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 304 East St., Baraboo, with Fr. Jay Poster officiating. Visitation will be at the church from 10:00 a.m. until time of Mass. Interment, with military honors, will be held in St. Joseph Cemetery, Baraboo. Baldwin Funeral Services is assisting the family with arrangements.