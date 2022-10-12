Oct. 23, 1952—Oct. 10, 2022

BEAVER DAM—Barry M. Uttech, 69, of Beaver Dam passed away on Monday, October 10, 2022 at UW-Hospital in Madison.

Barry was born on October 23, 1952, the son of Melvin and Beulah Uttech. He was a graduate of Hartford Union High School. Barry loved riding his Harley Davidson motorcycle. He enjoyed ice fishing and spending time in the woods up north.

Barry is survived by his son, Scott (Venessa) Uttech of Beaver Dam; two grandchildren: Amy Uttech and Hannah Radzinski; four siblings: Brian (Dani) Uttech, Barb (John) Schellinger, Mark Uttech, and Deborah Uttech; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents; daughter Brenda Radzinski; and granddaughter Jade Van Rensselaer.

A private family celebration of life will be held.

Koepsell-Murray Funeral Home in Beaver Dam is serving the family. Online condolences may be made at www.koepsellfh.com.