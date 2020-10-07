Bartels, Brent Anthony

OTSEGO, Minn. - Age 55, Brent Anthony Bartels passed away unexpectedly on Sept. 22, 2020, at Crest View Lutheran Home in Columbia Heights, Minn. Brent spent much of his childhood in Mauston and Necedah, Wis., and he was a member of Mauston High School Class of 1983.

He was preceded in death by his father, Kenneth Bartels; and mother, Wendy Gustafson; and his grandparents, Wilma and Richard Jablonski.

Brent is survived by his long-time companion, Jennifer Adamson; and their children, Amanda and Justin Bartels. He is also survived by brothers, Tim, Scott and Dominick Bartels; aunt, Becky Noakes; and cousins, Nate and Nick Noakes; along with other family and friends.

In lieu of flowers, the family prefers that you leave a memorial at the following website:

Due to COVID-19 there will be a private Celebration of his Life.