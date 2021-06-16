Bartlett, Delores A.

Delores was a devout Catholic her entire life. She raised and provided for her six children by herself. Not only was she a wonderful mother to her children, but she extended that same love and care to their friends and was affectionately known as "Mom" to many others. She deeply loved spending time with her grandchildren. She enjoyed the outdoors and camping at Tomorrow Wood Campgrounds and was very happy when the entire family was there camping together. She loved spending time with her grandchildren.