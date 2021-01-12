Barton, Dorothy

WISCONSIN DELLS - Dorothy Barton, age 97, of Wisconsin Dells, Wis., passed away on Tuesday, Jan. 5, 2021, at St. Clare Hospital in Baraboo, Wis.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Dorothy was born April 7, 1923, in Adams, Wis., the daughter of Clarence and Olive (Mason) Martin. Her greatest love was children. After raising nine children, she opened her house as a daycare center for many years. She also enjoyed family camping and would often spend the summertime switching between several campgrounds.
She is survived by her sons, David (Margaret) Beard of Manchester, N.H., and Scott (Dawn) Beard of Portage, Wis.; daughter, Carol Schweda of Wisconsin Dells, Wis.; sister, Shirley (Clarence) Norder of Janesville, Wis.; 19 grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; and Jeanette, Karen, Anne Beard and Marla Robinson.
She is preceded in death by her parents; husband, Fred; sons, Richard Beard of Milton, Wis., John Beard of Milwaukee, Wis., Randy Beard of Fitchburg, Wis., Mark Beard of Baraboo, Wis., Dennis and Roger Beard; daughter-in-law, Rose Beard of Madison, Wis.; brother, Bernard Martin of Baraboo, Wis.; granddaughter, Becky Schweda; sister, Norma Ellingsen; and brothers, Elmer, Robert, and Wayne Martin.
The Picha Funeral Home and Crematory of Wisconsin Dells, Wis., assisted the family with arrangements. For online condolences and information, go to www.pichafuneralhome.com.
