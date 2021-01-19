Bartsch, Doyle A.

MAYVILLE - Doyle A. Bartsch, age 65, of Mayville, passed on Jan. 17, 2021, at Aurora Medical Center Summit in Oconomowoc.

Doyle was born the son of Otto and Alice (Margelofsky) Bartsch on June 8, 1955. Doyle was a 1973 graduate of Mayville High School. He served his country honorably in the U.S. Navy from 1973 until 1975. Doyle was united in marriage to Nancy Kollmansberger on Aug. 2, 1975, at St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Mayville. He had worked at Metalcraft of Mayville at the West Bend location until his passing.

In his spare time, Doyle loved the outdoors, especially camping, fly fishing, tying flies, kayaking, making wood, and brewing beer. Doyle enjoyed canning tomatoes and making salsa in the fall with his children. In the spring he would take his sons and grandchildren to look for morel mushrooms and, in the summer, they would plan a fly-fishing trip to the Brule River. Family was important to Doyle, and he cherished the time spent with them, especially his grandchildren. Doyle was a member of St. Luke's Lutheran Church in Knowles and served his church family in many capacities. He was always there to lend a hand.