Bartsch, Doyle A.

MAYVILLE - Doyle A. Bartsch, age 65, of Mayville, passed on Jan. 17, 2021, at Aurora Medical Center Summit in Oconomowoc.
Doyle was born the son of Otto and Alice (Margelofsky) Bartsch on June 8, 1955. Doyle was a 1973 graduate of Mayville High School. He served his country honorably in the U.S. Navy from 1973 until 1975. Doyle was united in marriage to Nancy Kollmansberger on Aug. 2, 1975, at St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Mayville. He had worked at Metalcraft of Mayville at the West Bend location until his passing.
In his spare time, Doyle loved the outdoors, especially camping, fly fishing, tying flies, kayaking, making wood, and brewing beer. Doyle enjoyed canning tomatoes and making salsa in the fall with his children. In the spring he would take his sons and grandchildren to look for morel mushrooms and, in the summer, they would plan a fly-fishing trip to the Brule River. Family was important to Doyle, and he cherished the time spent with them, especially his grandchildren. Doyle was a member of St. Luke's Lutheran Church in Knowles and served his church family in many capacities. He was always there to lend a hand.
Doyle is survived by his wife of 45 years, Nancy of Mayville; his children, Jeremiah (Monique) Bartsch of Iron Ridge, Benjamin Bartsch of Beaver Dam, and Joshua (Melissa) Bartsch of Burnett; his grandchildren, Kaden Bartsch, Kiah Bartsch, Kallan Bartsch, Kendyl Bartsch, Kasyddie Stewart, Chance (Breanna Brock) Hartwig, Jordan Hartwig, Aydan Hartwig, Olivia Bartsch, and Emily Bartsch; his great-grandsons, Jayden and Bryar; his siblings, Rod (Dolores) Bartsch of Monterey, Calif., twin brother Daryl (Dawn) Bartsch of Oakfield, and Terry (Ellen) Bartsch of Port Richey, Fla.; his aunt, Patty Bertel; and his uncle and aunt, Chester (June) Margelofsky. He is further survived by other relatives and many friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and his brother, Lon Bartsch.
A memorial service in memory of Doyle will be held at a later date at St. Luke's Lutheran Church in Knowles with the Rev. Matthew Kuske officiating.
Koepsell Funeral Home in Mayville is serving the family. For online condolences and other information please visit www.KoepsellFH.com.
