Bashynski, Arnold "Arnie" Chester

Arnie was born October 11, 1931 in the town of Courtland, son of Chester and Rose (Drzonek). He graduated from Randolph High School and attended 1 semester at St. Norbert College in DePere, WI before returning to help tend the family farm. On June 6, 1953 he was married to Shirley Smith at St. Michael’s Catholic Church, Beaver Dam. Arnie had several professions: Farmer, Business owner/operator (Randolph Repair Center), School bus driver, Volunteer Fireman, Fire Chief, & EMT. Arnie served his community and church in countless ways: Dodge County Board of Supervisors, delivering communion and leading the rosary for Annunciation Catholic Church in Fox Lake, Member of Lost Lake Historical Society (President for several terms and created 15 different calendars to raise funds). Arnie retired in Randolph where he enjoyed gardening, community functions, and sporting & school activities for his grandchildren. He will always be remembered by his family, friends, and neighbors as someone who was ready with a joke (or three). He was a devoted husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, and friend to anyone he met.