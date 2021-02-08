Bashynski, Arnold "Arnie" Chester

RANDOLPH—Arnold (Arnie) Chester Bashynski, 89, of Randolph left this world to be with our Heavenly Father February 6, 2021. He passed away peacefully with his children by his side.
Arnie was born October 11, 1931 in the town of Courtland, son of Chester and Rose (Drzonek). He graduated from Randolph High School and attended 1 semester at St. Norbert College in DePere, WI before returning to help tend the family farm. On June 6, 1953 he was married to Shirley Smith at St. Michael’s Catholic Church, Beaver Dam. Arnie had several professions: Farmer, Business owner/operator (Randolph Repair Center), School bus driver, Volunteer Fireman, Fire Chief, & EMT. Arnie served his community and church in countless ways: Dodge County Board of Supervisors, delivering communion and leading the rosary for Annunciation Catholic Church in Fox Lake, Member of Lost Lake Historical Society (President for several terms and created 15 different calendars to raise funds). Arnie retired in Randolph where he enjoyed gardening, community functions, and sporting & school activities for his grandchildren. He will always be remembered by his family, friends, and neighbors as someone who was ready with a joke (or three). He was a devoted husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, and friend to anyone he met.
Arnie is survived by: Four daughters & four sons: Jacqueline (Dennis) Fleisner (Little Chute); Marguerite Bashynski (Beaver Dam); Anita (Dick) Nehmer (Beaver Dam) ; Betty (Tim) Meeusen (Columbus); Jerome (Terri) Bashynski (Randolph); Kasper (Kate) Bashynski (Randolph); Vincent (Sue) Bashynski (Waukesha); and Bart Bashynski (Forest Lake, MN); 17 Grandchildren; Erika (Jason) Lloyd, Adrianna Fleisner, Gabe Fleisner, and Emily (Kevin) Stelter; Maggie (Mike) Messler, Amanda (Nick Vavra) Nehmer, Melissa (Jose’ Guerrero); Joe and Andrew Meeusen; Sara (Garett) Leitz, Bridget (Nathan) Sharkey, Amy (Colin Snyder) Bashynski; Austin, Cody and Georgia Bashynski; and Marty and Cayden Bashynski; 9 Great-Grandchilden; Sisters-in-law: Serena Fearing of Green Bay and Marlene (Jay) Loomis of Indianapolis, IN; and brother-in-law Alfred Bork of Beaver Dam.
Arnie was preceded in death by his parents; wife Shirley (wed 60 years), 2 sisters (Rita Bork and Adeline Yaroch); 2 brothers-in-law (William Fearing and Willard Yaroch); and 1 daughter-in-law AnneMarie (Bart) Bashynski.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to:
- Lost Lake-Randolph Historical Society, W11827 Concord Rd, Randolph, WI 53956 (https://lostlakerandolphhistory.org/pay-your-dues.html)
- Annunciation Parish, 305 W. Green St., Fox Lake, WI 53933 (https://www.visitannunciationparish.org/annunciation-parish-e-giving.html)
Due to Covid-19 pandemic, the funeral service will be private, masks are required.
The funeral service for Arnold will be livestreamed at 10:45 A.M., to join us please go to Facebook, Annunciation Parish Fox Lake or YouTube, Annunciation Parish Fox Lake WI.
Kohls Community Funeral Home is assisting the family.
