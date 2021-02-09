Bashynski, Arnold C.

RANDOLPH—Arnold Chester “Arnie” Bashynski, 89, of Randolph, left this world to be with our Heavenly Father Feb. 6, 2021. He passed away peacefully with his children by his side.

In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to:

Lost Lake-Randolph Historical Society, W11827 Concord Road, Randolph, WI 53956 (https://lostlakerandolphhistory.org/pay-your-dues.html)

Annunciation Parish, 305 W. Green St., Fox Lake, WI 53933 (https://www.visitannunciationparish.org/annunciation-parish-e-giving.html)

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the funeral service will be private and masks are required.

The funeral service for Arnold will be livestreamed on Saturday, Feb. 13 at 10:45 a.m. To join us please go to Facebook, Annunciation Parish Fox Lake or YouTube, Annunciation Parish Fox Lake WI.

Kohls Community Funeral Home is assisting the family.