Bass, Nadine

Nadine was born Nov. 18, 1948, the daughter of Warren and Evelyn (Newlun) Stout. Nadine, also well known as GrandMa, was a great woman who enjoyed life and was full of love and joy. She was caring, inspiring, supportive, comforting, gentle and tough. Nadine was very important to her family. Some might say she was the glue to her family (she was), but she was the roots that made her family grow. She enjoyed spending time with her family and loved ones, teaching life lessons, playing games with the grand//great-grandchildren, and showing us what life is really all about.