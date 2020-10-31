Bates, Sheila Marie

PORTAGE – Sheila Marie Bates, age 48, passed away peacefully at home in Portage on Thursday, Oct. 8, 2020, surrounded by her loved ones.

Sheila was full of life. Her son, Noah, was her greatest joy. She was deeply devoted to God and her church family. She also valued time spent with family and friends. When she loved you, she did so with all her heart. She had a great sense of humor, and her laughter brought joy to many. She explored various arts and crafts, with crocheting being her favorite. Many of her wonderful creations are owned and treasured by her loved ones.

Sheila is survived by her son, Noah Locke; and his father, Richard Locke; her sister, Sheryl Bates; her brother, Mike Thoennes; her nieces, Emily Bates, Deanna Pyatt, Lauren (Isaac) Armstrong, Ashleigh Pyatt and Stephanie Pyatt; her beloved kitty, Jasper; and many other loved family and friends. She was preceded in death by her father, Edward Bates; mother, Dolores Bates; and brother, Stephen Pyatt.

Funeral services will be held at RIVER OF LIFE CHURCH in Portage, Wis., on Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020, at 2 p.m., with Aaron Ramquist officiating. Inurnment will follow at Silver Lake Cemetery. Visitation will be held at the church from 1 p.m. to the time of service.